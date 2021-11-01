Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.03). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($5.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $3,228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND traded up $8.32 on Monday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

