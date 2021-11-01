$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $43.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $178.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.07 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 23,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,290. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $564.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

