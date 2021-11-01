Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $86.24 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

