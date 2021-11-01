Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 4,625,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

