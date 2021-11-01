Vortex Defi (VTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,266.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $66,289.78 and approximately $47,266.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

