Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. 5,383,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

