Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,684,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. 2,823,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

