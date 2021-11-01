China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.27

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $2.2396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

