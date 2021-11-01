PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in October

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MYPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 507,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,956. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

