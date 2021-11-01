AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 28.4% in October

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AXR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.24. 12,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

