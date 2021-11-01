TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 747,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.06%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

