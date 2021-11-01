Shaw Communications Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 381,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,543. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

