Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 859.2% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,883. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

