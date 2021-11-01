Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,049,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

