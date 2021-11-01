Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 1,437,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

