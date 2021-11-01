Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.31. 661,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

