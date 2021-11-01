Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

