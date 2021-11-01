Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ENPH stock traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,285. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

