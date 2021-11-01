AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

