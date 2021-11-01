Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. 952,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

