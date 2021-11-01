Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Declines By 41.7%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SHG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.68. 122,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,418. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

