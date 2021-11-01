Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Declines By 41.7%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of SHG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.68. 122,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,418. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.