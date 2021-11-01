Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.20. 27,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
