EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 891,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

