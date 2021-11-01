Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.54. 368,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

