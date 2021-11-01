Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the second quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mogo stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,944. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of 315.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

