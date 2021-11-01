Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.49. 6,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

