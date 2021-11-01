Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of V traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.46. 13,199,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $413.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.89 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,563,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

