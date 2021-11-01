Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 583,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.