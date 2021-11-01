Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $30.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $29.95 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CEVA by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CEVA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 170.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 195,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,296. CEVA has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

