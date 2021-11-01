Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.10 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

