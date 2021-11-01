LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $323,447.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $323,447.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 119,819,414 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

