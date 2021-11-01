Monero Classic Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $147,866.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.18 or 0.00445006 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

