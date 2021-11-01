Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,546. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

