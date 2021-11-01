Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Cerner also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 189,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

