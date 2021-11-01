IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.65. 140,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,228. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

