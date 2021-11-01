W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.10. 24,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,268. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

