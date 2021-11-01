ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.52

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.52 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 152887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 317.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770,100 shares of company stock worth $1,776,245,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

