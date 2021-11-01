Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.98

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 282605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,106,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

