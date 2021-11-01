Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,339,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 32,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

