Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 55,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.