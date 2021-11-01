MyWish One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,935.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $1.55 million and $11,935.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.