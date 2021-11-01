Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 3,360,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,850. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

