IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The stock has a market cap of $471.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

