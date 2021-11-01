Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. 81,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.