Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the highest is $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,286. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

