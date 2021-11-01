Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the highest is $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,286. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.99.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.