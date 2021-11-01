Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PWOD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.89. 10,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

