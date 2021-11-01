Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PWOD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.89. 10,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
