James Hippel Sells 662 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

