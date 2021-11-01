Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $181.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

