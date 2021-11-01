Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.80. 3,009,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,876. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 183.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,777,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

