Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreases By 29.2%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,057. International Paper has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

